Police Log: Gift cards, gym rats and partying with joints

The following incidents are from the Rexburg Police Log and are public record.

Hatfields and McCoys

“Police contacted the reporting party about some questions where a neighbor was pounding on the ceiling because they had small children who were sometimes loud. The reporting party felt like it was harassment. Police advised the subject that it did not meet the elements of harassment. The subject did not want Police to contact the neighbor and asked for the incident to be documented.”

Pony alert

“Police were dispatched to the area of 12th West and Seventh South for report of two mini ponies that were running around. Police responded to the area and found the owners of the ponies walking the ponies back home. Police collected the owners information and then cleared.”

Gym rat or thief?

“Police were notified of a theft that occurred from the BYU-Idaho Fitness Center lockers on Jan. 30. Police gathered information and began working with BYU-Idaho security to locate surveillance of the locker area. BYU-Idaho security advised they would contact police when the footage is found. Police then cleared from the call. The suspect has yet to be identified at this point.”

A warrant for gift cards

“Police took a report where a caller stated a warrant was going to be issued for the victim if she did not purchase Google Chrome gift cards, and then give the pin number to the caller. The total amount scammed was $7,700, paid with checking account and two maxed out credit cards.”

Unwanted house guest

“Police were dispatched to a local complex in reference to an unwanted subject in an apartment. The person was a guest of a roommate and was not trespassed by the management. He was asked to leave by the other roommates, which he did.”

Accidental discharge

“Police returned a phone call to a complainant concerning an accidental discharge of a handgun at a local apartment complex. The slug went into the floor of an upstairs apartment but did not exit into the unoccupied apartment below. No one was injured in the incident.”

A party with the joint

“Police received a report of the smell of marijuana coming from an apartment. Police arrived and confirmed the odor of burnt marijuana in the hallway. Police contacted the occupants of the apartment and during the investigation found marijuana, a used marijuana pipe, and a marijuana grinder. In total six persons were charged with assorted drug-related charges.”