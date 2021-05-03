Weekly vaccine clinic on campus

The vaccine clinic is set to happen each Tuesday in May, June and possibly through the summer if there is still a demand. It will be in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on the 2nd floor from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The first clinic took place on April 27 and just under 200 vaccines were administered, but the hope is to get that number up to 500 per clinic.

Mikel Barr is the nurse in charge of this event. She wants to know why people are so hesitant about getting the vaccine.

“We want to make it as easy as possible,” Barr said. “There is no cost and no headache. It is about the individual safety.”

Her goal is to have as many vaccines as possible. If more people are vaccinated the community is safer and better able to prevent COVID-19.

To pre-register and make things quicker once at the clinic, click here.