Welding his life together piece by piece

It was April when Mark McGregor, a freshman studying welding engineering technology, finally got on the plane and headed home from the Ghana Accra West Mission, five months short of the two-year completion date. He spent the summer adjusting and getting back into the swing of everyday life. Three months later, he found himself enrolled at BYU-Idaho and in a program that took him back to his high school mechanic shop.

The blue light glared beneath the 10-grade glass shield in the welding helmet that puts sunglasses to shame. His hands inched the molten metal forward along the seam of steel. McGregor thrives in the program.

While COVID-19 caused barriers for other classes, the Mark Austin Building is going forward with labs in person and remote classes. McGregor attends class online and then heads to the shop every Tuesday and Thursday for a few hours of lab time.

“There is no possible way of learning to weld without being in the shop,” McGregor said.

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, welding is to unite by heating and allowing the metals to flow together or by hammering or compressing with or without previous heating.

McGregor remembers the first time he saw the trade at work. The pipe weighed down on the broken trailer as his uncle pieced the equipment back together. He watched his Uncle Craig put the rod to the steel and a blinding light shot out between the two objects. The pipe trailer appeared to have never been broken as his uncle stepped away from the weld. It caught the attention of twelve-year-old McGregor and would lead him to his future career.

McGregor began learning his trade in high school. The memory was distinct. Jace Spencer, a high school classmate and sophomore at BYU-I, pulled the MIG welding-tip off of the red hot metal. The tip glowed bright orange with heat before Spencer jabbed the tip into McGregor’s arm. It sank in a bit before a slew of shouts from McGregor caused Spencer to pull back. The two friends laugh about it now as they reminisce on all the time they spent welding pieces of metal together. McGregor said it was the most fatal experience he has had welding.

“Mark is a very hands-on person and has always loved working with metal,” said Dan McGregor, his older brother. “He started taking welding classes when he was in high school, but he helped my dad and uncle weld farm equipment when he was in junior high. Mark is a really good welder because he likes to build and repair any piece of equipment that he can get his hands on. He has really steady hands which make his welds look clean and even.”

“I like it because it’s so hands-on,” McGregor said.

His love of physical and intellectual challenges and welding led him to BYU-I’s welding engineering major.

“Welding engineering is a tough major,” McGregor said. “I would guess that of the 25 guys that are in the class only 15-18 stay in the upper-level courses.”

McGregor continues his education and journey to becoming a welding engineer as he pieces his life together with some metal and a welding helmet.