The Wellness Center conducted a dating workshop on Thursday, Nov. 16, in Clarke 225 at 7 p.m.

According to the Wellness Center’s website, the workshop’s goal is to, “Learn how to use your head without losing your heart in dating … The dating culture at BYU-Idaho can be a bit challenging, but if we apply the RAM we can become more successful. Don’t know about the RAM? Come and participate in a fun, engaging, and informative workshop that will change the way you approach pre-marital romantic relationships.”

In his book “How to Avoid Falling in Love with a Jerk” John Van Epp examines the Relationship Attachment Model (RAM). Students in the workshop do activities and have discussions based on the lessons Van Epp teaches in the book.

Ideally, as can be seen in the model, a relationship’s Touch won’t exceed the relationship’s Know.

“These lines, they go on forever upwards and forever downwards. So each of these areas is like tethered together, so it’s kind of like a percentage of fullness,” said Elizabeth Dillion, who runs the workshop.

There are two more of these workshops this semester, the week after Thanksgiving, on Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in Clarke 225. You can sign up here.