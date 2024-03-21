The workshop will be held in Science and Technology Center in room 252 from 7-8:30 p.m. at no cost to students.

“After a brief introduction to meat safety and cross-contamination prevention, (the workshop) will move to the kitchen and cook up some chicken,” according to the workshop’s summary on BYU-Idaho’s website.

Three different chicken cooking methods will be taught throughout the course.

Workshop participants are required to wear closed-toed shoes and have their hair tied up. Lab coats will be provided once students arrive.

Students interested in attending are required to sign up to participate in the workshop on the campus rec website. This week’s workshop has limited spots available and will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Wellness Center hosts workshops each semester for students to learn how to improve their mental, physical, financial and social wellness.

“The BYU-Idaho Wellness Center helps students create and reach mental, physical, social, and spiritual goals. Our purpose is to promote a balanced, happy life,” according to the Wellness Center explore page.

The center’s office is located in the John W. Hart Building in room 174 and is open:

— Monday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

— Tuesday 8 a.m.–7 p.m. and closed 11 a.m.–1 p.m. for devotional.

— Wednesday 8 a.m.–7 p.m.

— Thursday 8 a.m.–7 p.m. and closed 11 a.m.–1 p.m. for forum

— Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

To learn more about upcoming events and workshops at the Wellness Center, visit their Instagram page.