On Tuesday, students Erin Huber, Shera Crossley and Kaitlynn Dwy hosted a workshop unveiling social media’s harmful effects on the mind and body.

The workshop lasted from 7-8 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center.

The speakers alternated, taking turns with a slideshow presentation. Each hostess went over various points and held an open discussion for participants.

“You can limit the power your phone has over you by turning off your notifications,” said Shane Morrill, a psychology student and attendee. “Use your phone rather than letting it use you.”

Anonymous surveys were conducted on participants’ media consumption habits. The organizers discussed the results after each one.

Students also shared personal experiences relating to the survey questions asked. Rhetorical questions were presented to allow students to reflect.

“We had so much participation today,” Huber said. “I think by having a chance to come together, students can talk about how we’re struggling with it and managing it. It’s really empowering and helps us have a greater sense of unity and connection.”

One option given during the workshop included removing headphones while walking to class. This allows students to be more open to conversation and connect with fellow peers.

“My biggest piece of advice for social media management is just taking time to be aware of it,” Huber said. “Be vocal about your goals and have a partner keep you accountable.”

A wellness class is hosted on campus every Tuesday at 7 p.m. Each class focuses on a distinct aspect of health.

For more information, visit the Wellness Center’s website or Instagram page.