We’re all in this together

Dear reader:

At the core of every functioning newspaper is a team of hardworking journalists passionate about revealing the truth. We at Scroll have an even more unique opportunity to be hardworking student journalists at a functioning newspaper over 100 years old.

Though our office’s carpets might be outdated, we aim to inform, inspire and entertain BYU-Idaho’s community daily, through relatable multimedia storytelling. We also like to think our stories are pretty fresh, but please, correct us if we’re wrong.

You see, we’re not easily offended. We as budding journalists learn just as much as you do on a daily basis; exercising just as much faith in the hopeful idea that good grades, a social life and a steady income are all plausible accomplishments in a single semester. We pray for the same things you do: a healthy family, a successful internship, for 2020 to chill the freak out.

Like you, we train in laboratories and classrooms to become better researchers and communicators, all to one day become future leaders of our chaotic world.

As BYU-I students this past year we’ve faced a lot of unexpected obstacles. I didn’t expect half as many pandemics, protests, fires, impeachments, economic challenges or even half as many memes, but here we are. Together we’ve experienced a side of humanity possibly never experienced before. From it all, we’ve learned to value innovation, undeniable truths, humility and liberty. Wouldn’t you say so?

This semester we want to show you how we’ve already grown, through additional platforms such as TikTok and through our resilience during more challenging times.

We Scrollies are respecters of persons and opinions and want to hear what you have to say. Though we do our best to cover relevant topics without bias, we would be nothing without you and your feedback. If we aren’t publishing content that is engaging, valuable, useful and newsworthy, we have failed to serve you as colleagues and journalists.

You are our audience, our friends and our equals. You fight for our voice and for your own just by reading what we write. Through it all, you’ve had our back. As your student journalists, we hope to not only be the core of a functioning newspaper but the core of a beating, breathing, student-led university.

This semester we want to know on a daily basis, what can we accomplish together?

Sincerely,

Merritt Jewel Jones

Editor-in-Chief