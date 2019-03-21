What are people in Rexburg searching for on the internet?

Sharing is caring!











While Rexburg is a college town, academics don’t seem to be the most searched for terms, according to Google Trends.

Here are the top five google queries related to Rexburg.

1. The Lodge Rexburg

Formally named Mountain Lofts, The Lodge is a BYU-Idaho student approved housing complex located at 538 South Second West. The complex has apartments for both men and women.

2. Del Taco Rexburg

A Mexican fast food chain serving items like tacos, burritos and quesadillas opened its doors in October 2018. The restaurant took over the former KFC, where a vigil was held by restaurant goers after a fire destroyed the “finger lickin’ good” kitchen.

3. A.C. Moore Rexburg

When Porters Craft and Frame closed at the beginning of 2018, it didn’t take long for national craft retailer A.C. Moore to purchase the buildings and fill the void missing in the crafter’s heart. With 141 locations around the United States, A.C. Moore’s only stores west of the Mississippi River are located in Rexburg and Idaho Falls.

4. University View Rexburg

University View apartments are also another BYU-I student approved housing complex. Located at 649 South Second West, the complex formerly known as The Ivy offers residents shuttle transportation to not only campus but to local shopping centers.

5. Milano Flats Rexburg

Milano Flats follows the pattern of the rebranding of student approved housing in 2018. The complex formerly known as Tuscany Apartments offers residents private rooms and a hot tub. Be aware, those trespassing to use the hot tub often find themselves listed in the Rexburg Police Department log.