What BYU-I students don’t know about their professors

From playing spike ball to milking cows, BYU-Idaho professors have hobbies their students don’t know about.

Students are used to seeing professors behind a podium with a mask on, scribbling a statement on the whiteboard or eyeing them through the camera over Zoom. However, many students don’t get the opportunity to see their professors’ hobbies.

For Daris Howard, a mathematics professor, equations aren’t the only thing he writes down. He is a storyteller, writer and playwright.

“Some people think that is strange for a math professor,” Howard said. “I have written 22 books and around 20 plays and musicals. My plays have been done in multiple countries around the world.”

Howard used to tell his children stories, and they inspired him to write those stories down. What started as a simple hobby turned into a growing passion. His works are listed on Amazon.

His first play was published in 1996 and Howard has been writing ever since.

“How I became a playwright would take too long to write here, but I can say the Lord directed me in that, even though I didn’t plan to,” Howard said.

While Howard is writing scripts for stage, Angelia Watkins, a healthcare administration professor, is staging her home to look like something out of HGTV.

“I love to decorate for holidays,” Watkins said. “I mean really decorate. For all holidays.”

Her mother is an avid decorator. As a child, Watkins loved to help her mother decorate. When she got married 27 years ago, Watkins started the hobby for herself.

“I guess you can say it’s in my DNA,” Watkins said.

For Robert Clayton, a professor in the Geology Department, the study of rocks runs in his blood. His grandfather was a “rock hound,” and his father was a curious explorer.

“I explore places that have interesting geology on my dirt bike and side-by-side, or by hiking,” Clayton said.

Being an explorer has permitted Clayton to travel around the world. He has visited the Hawaiian volcanoes, Pompeii, Venice, Santorini, Scotland, Germany and rafted through the Grand Canyon just to name a few.

“It’s an extension of my profession,” Clayton said. “I really expanded it to spend quality time with my wife and children.”

Interested parties can learn more about Clayton’s adventures and profession through his LinkedIn account.

Matt Taylor, a religion professor, spends quality time with his family through intense tournaments of spike ball.

“My spike ball career began as a family Christmas gift for something new to try,” Taylor said. “Everyone seemed to fall in love with it pretty fast.”

The Taylor family plays weekly throughout the spring, summer and fall. Taylor said they wear out various spots of grass in their large yard from playing the game all season.

His oldest son and son-in-law recently graduated from BYU-I, so Taylor claims he has played spike ball at the “college level.”

“I’m thinking I could hold my own if my old man body would respond as fast as my brain still functions,” Taylor said.

While Taylor is challenging his kids to spike ball tournaments in the backyard, Jeremy Lamoreaux, a political science professor, is milking cows with his kids out in the barn.

“I was born and raised on a small farm until I was 13, and as I got older, milking the family cow increasingly became my responsibility until I was the one milking every morning and night,” Lamoreaux said. “Farming has always been part of my identity, and as I grew up, I wanted to raise my family on a farm.”

As a family, the Lamoreauxs milk between 70 and 100 cows within 2.5 to 4 hours, starting as early as 3 a.m. One can only imagine the number of cows they have milked since they started twelve years ago.

“In 2009 a family that owned a dairy moved into our ward and I jumped at the chance to keep my kids connected to farming,” Lamoreaux said. “We started milking cows for them that autumn and haven’t stopped since.”

Professors have hobbies outside of teaching college courses. Students are encouraged to get to know their professors and their hobbies.