On Tuesday, BYU-Idaho students shared their thoughts with Scroll about the upcoming fall semester, and what kinds of changes could be coming to campus.

“I’m looking forward to the cooler weather and all the fall leaves,” said Kallie Larson, a BYU-I student. “I’m excited to meet new people, learn new things and have new experiences.”

Accompanying the arriving semester is a CES-wide change to the Honor Code, Dress and Grooming standards and Ecclesiastical Endorsements.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” said Natalia Perry, a student majoring in international studies, when asked about the update.”It’s quite inspired and it’s exciting to have those little changes.”

Although the changes are small, the way campus expectations are now worded has left an impact on students.

“I love how it talks about thinking about whether you’ve been endowed or not to think about if your clothes will cover your garments,” Larson said. “And how you would feel being around the Savior with what you’re wearing.”

Bella Sonae, a student at BYU-Idaho, said she was excited to wear shorts during the warmer season.

“It has been really hot because we have been walking from the Cedars to (the Manwaring Center),” Sonae said. “It has been really hot in pants, so I’m so excited to wear shorts and skirts.”

Another big change at BYU-I has been the change in presidency. On Aug. 1, President Alvin F. Meredith III began his tenure at BYU-I.

“He’s actually one of my friend’s mission presidents,” said Perry, when asked about President Meredith. “He’s done a great job so far.”

President Meredith served as a mission president for the Utah Salt Lake City South Mission and began his service as a General Seventy in 2021.

“He seems close to the Lord,” Larson said. “He is very aware of the students and their needs.”

