What do students know about March Madness?

The month of March for BYU-Idaho students is a month of melting snow, “warmer” weather, daylight savings, St. Patrick’s Day, women’s history and studying for finals. But for basketball fans, March is about the madness.

According to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, “The NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament is a single-elimination tournament of 68 teams that compete in seven rounds for the national championship. The penultimate round is known as the Final Four, when (you guessed it) only four teams are left.”

Many students know what March Madness is, but many other students care a little less. Here’s how students saw March Madness in 2021.

Students who are “mad” about “March Madness”

What comes to mind when you hear the words March Madness?

“Better than Christmas,” said Brady Dunn, a junior studying accounting. “I am a mad fan of March Madness. This is the first year of March Madness back from the mission since it got canceled because of coronavirus last year.”

“Basketball tournament and good basketball games,” said Brennan Powell, a sophomore majoring in general studies.

What teams do you follow?

“I’m a hardcore Michigan State fan, but it looks like they aren’t going to be very good this year,” Dunn said. “When it comes to March Madness, I mostly like watching good games, but right now I have Gonzaga winning.”

“I don’t follow college basketball too much, but there are a few teams that I know are going to do well each year because those teams have good recruiters,” Powell said.

What traditions or activities revolve around March Madness?

“My family usually fills out brackets, and this year my nieces and nephews and everyone else in my family is in on the ESPN bracket challenge,” Dunn said.

“I didn’t fill out a bracket, but watching good basketball and unpredictable turnouts is always entertaining,” Powell said.

Students who are “less mad” about “March Madness”

What comes to mind when you hear the words March Madness?

“Friends getting together, people winning prizes and a little bit of betting,” said Casey Bingham, a junior studying exercise physiology.

“Teenage boys sitting on their computers making brackets for no reason,” said Paige Anderson, a freshman studying communication.

“I think of basketball, brackets and March,” said Maddie Voyles, a senior studying child development.

What do you think about March Madness?

“I only watch because my friends and roommates are watching the game,” Bingham said. “My family didn’t really keep up with March Madness, so really I was introduced to it once I came to college.”

“I’ll watch basketball with my friends, but I won’t watch it by myself,” Anderson said.

“I’ll watch the final four, but I wouldn’t say I am an avid watcher, just a social watcher,” Voyles said.

Do you have a bracket?

“I filled out a bracket because my friends said that whoever has the best bracket gets a free burger from Big Jud’s,” Bingham said.

“My FHE brothers want to fill out brackets with us to see who wins,” Anderson said.

“I did fill out a bracket, but it was definitely because of peer pressure,” Voyles said.