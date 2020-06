The June 16 devotional speaker, Adam Ririe, titled his address “What Do You Want?”

Ririe has worked at BYU-Idaho for 16 years, currently as a strategic enrollment officer in Institutional Planning.

After returning from his service in the Oregon Eugene Mission, he studied at BYU-I with a major in economics. He earned an MBA in economic crime and fraud management from Utica University in New York.

Almost 15 years ago, Ririe married his wife, Kathryn, with whom he has two sons and two daughters.