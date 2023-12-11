Have you ever wondered which BYU-Idaho student apartments have the best Christmas decorations?

Check out these festive decorations from Rexburg Apartments, including Windsor Manor, The Cove, The Ceaders, The Lodge and Northpoint.

The Windsor Manor crest surrounded by Christmas candles. Photo credit: Andy Adams

A Christmas tree in the Windsor Manor men's lobby. Photo credit: Andy Adams

A toy-themed Christmas tree in a Windsor Manor common area. Photo credit: Andy Adams

The Windsor Manor turret decorated by a wreath. Photo credit: Andy Adams

Christmas decorations in the Cove lobby. Photo credit: Andy Adams

The Cove lobby decorated with pillows and tiny trees. Photo credit: Andy Adams

Ornaments and garland hanging in the Cove lobby. Photo credit: Andy Adams

A snowman-themed Christmas tree at the Ceaders Women's building. Photo credit: Andy Adams

New colorful lights at Northpoint, changing colors. Photo credit: Andy Adams

