Political figures in Idaho stand united with Israel in their comments this week on the Hamas attack on Israelis and the recent retaliation by Israel’s military.

At least 1,600 people have died in the attacks since the conflict began, including 11 U.S. citizens, according to a White House press release.

Idaho Governor Brad Little ordered all flags to fly at half-mast through the week to honor those who have died in the attacks.

“Idaho stands firmly with our ally, Israel,” Little said in a press release on Tuesday and on X. “We wholly support Israel’s defensive actions against the terrorist actions of Hamas. Idahoans, join me in praying for peace.”

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FGovernorLittle%2Fstatus%2F1711441137192640514&widget=Tweet

Rep. Mike Simpson focused his comments the Americans who have died or been taken hostage in the attacks. He represents Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Rexburg.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FCongMikeSimpson%2Fstatus%2F1711426298319360434&widget=Tweet

Sen. Mike Crapo shared a similar sentiment, encouraging Idahoans currently in Israel to register with the state for protection.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FMikeCrapo%2Fstatus%2F1711112536773329279&widget=Tweet

Rep. Lauren Necochea, the assistant democratic leader for the Idaho House of Representatives, retweeted a statement from former President Barack Obama showing support for Israel.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FNecocheaforID%2Fstatus%2F1711841849248497966&widget=Tweet

Only the Idaho Libertarian Party, one of only two other political parties on Idaho ballots, gave a contrasting statement. They oppose military aid and ask why the U.S. would support an Israeli retaliation after decades of mistreating Palestinians.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FIdaho_LP%2Fstatus%2F1711408539821056323&widget=Tweet