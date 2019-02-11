What is a W-2 form? An essential guide for a student filing taxes

Sharing is caring!











With students at BYU-Idaho living on their own, often for the first time, taxes can create confusion and headaches. Here are a few basics in filing tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service:

Gather your paperwork

Don’t throw away those W-2 forms. They provide essential information regarding what you have been paid and taxes already deducted from income.

According to the IRS, “eligible educational institutions file Form 1098-T for each student they enroll and for whom a reportable transaction is made.” BYU-I is one those educational institutions that file Form 1098-T. This document may help a student receive special deductions or “tax breaks.”

Choose your filing status

There are a few categories one can choose as a filing status when completing an IRS tax return. The main difference between the options is an individual’s marital status. The percentage you pay for household expenses also helps determine your filing status.

See if you qualify for free tax return preparation

As most college students make less than $66,000, the good news is you qualify for filing a free tax return. The IRS has a list of free file options on the internet for individuals to file their taxes. Military servicemembers and their families, people with disabilities, seniors, and taxpayers with limited English also qualify for free help in filing their taxes.

Decide how you want to file your taxes

This part is up to the individual filing their taxes. There is both the free file software as mentioned above, as well as paid programs to help calculate, file and send to the IRS. There are also paper forms available to send to the IRS. In the Rexburg area, there are a handful of individuals and companies available for hire as tax preparers who do the work for you.

Calculate your taxes, credits, and deductions

Tax law changes may impact credits and deductions and the taxes owed. To see the most up-to-date information, visit the IRS website.

File your taxes

Tax filings are due by April 15, 2019 (April 17 in Maine and Massachusetts). For more information on filing taxes, visit the IRS website.

Avoiding Scams

“The IRS doesn’t initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. Recognize the telltale signs of a scam,” according to the IRS.

The IRS also advises tax filers of the potential scams out there. They have provided a comprehensive guide, mitigating the chance for potential fraud.