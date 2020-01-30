What music means to her

A Showcase of Female Performers is a night dedicated to celebrating female musicians and performers. On Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in room 269 of the Eliza R. Snow Center, fifteen female performers will be performing various styles of music composed by female artists, including original pieces by female students at BYU-Idaho.

“I don’t see any reason not to celebrate female musicians — especially the ones who have made it far in their field based on real talent and hard work and not just cutting corners or finding the cheap ways to get publicity,” said Sarah Andersen, a junior majoring in marriage and family studies. “There’s definitely something to be said about artists who took longer to make it to the top because they still carried their self-respect along the way.”

Other students feel the same appreciation for the women participating in this event along with what it stands for.

“To me, this event is just a celebration of music and the incredible female talent that we have at the school, as well as the females that paved the way for us to study music,” said Madison Barton, a sophomore studying music.

Kaitlynd West, a sophomore studying music, loves how music can empower people.

“I feel equal to everyone here, and I am grateful that I have the opportunity to study piano and have the same opportunity as everyone else,” West said.

Those who are interested in learning more can go to the event’s website.