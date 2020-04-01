What the city of Rexburg is doing to combat COVID-19

Rexburg mayor, Jerry Merrill, spoke with Scroll to talk about how the city is containing the spread of COVID-19.

Q: Are there any more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Madison County/Rexburg?

A: “In Madison County, there are two cases; one is a local, and the other a student. Both of them contracted the virus somewhere else. The Health Department has tracked all those who these individuals came into contact with. They were very responsible and did the right thing by reporting it, and self-quarantining. We don’t have any reported community spread.”

Q: What is the city of Rexburg doing to combat the coronavirus?

A: “We’re following President Trump’s lead, that of the governor, and the Health Department. We do have a stay-at-home order, and we’re asking people to follow that. Coronavirus.idaho.gov has recommendations for individuals, families, and businesses. Our police department and fire department entry doors are locked up and cannot be accessed without a special appointment. We’re being very careful there. Just this week, all the people who can work at home are working at home. We have a skeleton crew here at City Hall, as well as all needful city services such as garbage and sewage services. We’ve locked the doors at City Hall, and ask people to call ahead to protect our people and the people at large. If we have any meetings at all, we are six feet away from one another, and don’t allow anyone with sickness to be here. Necessary trips to the grocery store, gas station are allowed. Parks are closed with the exception of walking paths. Residents may use these paths for exercise. We ask university students to not play group sports, especially for this next 2-3 weeks to avoid community spread. Other than the walking paths, playground equipment and the rest of park equipment are closed. We ask university students and locals to pay a lot of attention to the Health Department guidelines. Don’t group up, keep the spacing how it should be, and be aware of others.”

Q: Since the governor of Idaho issued the stay-at-home order, how will law enforcement and emergency services be prioritized? For example, traffic enforcement, court dates/court appearances, etc.

A: “Policemen will still be enforcing the laws, and they will be doing their own social distancing to keep themselves, as well as people in the cars safe. Please be cognizant of obeying the law.”

Q: What is your office doing to reassure the community of Rexburg?

A: “We are talking to essential businesses that need to be open. We’ve visited with them personally and sent them a packet from our economic development office to help protect store employees and customers in that effort, through sanitation and social distancing. We have been persistently reminding residents to take responsibility for themselves and others. If they don’t pay attention and stand right next to someone in line, they are unwittingly exposing themselves and families to unwanted viruses. Be responsible for our own selves, and follow the guidelines to help people be safe. We want everyone to be responsible to protect themselves and others.”

Q: How can Rexburg assist you in these efforts?

A: “We have a website: bereadymadison.org, which keeps all the information from the state and health department on it. We have an emergency response coordinator that helps coordinate these messages and post all up-to-date messages. Check the website for advice on what residents and students should be doing right now. This website also includes updates from BYU-Idaho. This is our ‘clearing house’ for emergencies.”

Q: What pieces of advice/counsel/reassurance would you give the student body living in town?

A: “I would say just be careful. I feel like Rexburg is a fairly safe place to be compared to other places. Just work with us on following the guidelines. If you’re here, stay here. If you’re home, stay there. Don’t come back for the time being. We love our BYU-I students, but right now, most of the governors are saying stay where you are. At the end of this, maybe we can have a huge celebration.”