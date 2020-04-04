What they said: More quotes to remember

“Our ultimate quest in life is to prepare to meet our Maker. We do this by striving daily to become more like our Savior, Jesus Christ.” — President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Joseph (Smith) came to realize that the Bible did not contain the answers to life’s questions; rather, it taught men and women how they could find answers to their questions by communicating directly with God through prayer.” — President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“Accountability for sin depends on the light we have been given and hinges on our ability to exercise our agency.” — Elder James R. Rasband of the Seventy.

“Our sins and mistakes displace not only our relationship with God but also our relationship with others. Sometimes our efforts to heal and restore may be as simple as an apology, but other times restitution may require years of humble effort.” — Elder Rasband.

“The Lord loves effort because effort brings rewards that can’t come without it.” — President Nelson.

“Learning is integral to progression, especially as the constant companionship of the Holy Ghost teaches us what is needful for each of us to lay aside — meaning that which distract us or delay our progression.” — Sister Joy Jones, Primary general president.

“Women wear many hats, but it is impossible, and unnecessary, to wear them all at once. The Spirit helps us determine which work to focus on today.” — Sister Joy Jones.

“When personal difficulty, doubt, or discouragement darken our path, or when world conditions beyond our control lead us to wonder about the future, the spiritually defining memories from our book of life are like luminous stones that help brighten the road ahead, assuring us that God knows us, loves us, and has sent His Son, Jesus Christ, to help us return home.” — Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“Seeing others as God does is a gift. I invite each of us to seek for this gift. As our eyes are opened to see, we will also be able to help others see themselves as God does.” — Brother Douglas Dee Holmes, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency.

“When I pray with faith, I have the Savior as my advocate with the Father and I can feel that my prayers reach heaven. Answers come. Blessings are received. There is peace and joy even in hard times.” — President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency.