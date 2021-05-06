What to do in the Tetons

If you’re bored this summer, Grand Teton National Park is 2 hours away and the entrance fee is only $35 for one car. Whether you go with roommates, family, or by yourself, here are four places to visit and three things to do in the park.

Places to visit:

1. Jenny Lake

The Jenny Lake Visitor’s Center opens on May 16, but the boat launch opened on May 1 and the campground opens on May 7. Jenny Lake is the most popular lake at Teton National Park. The various activities combined with breathtaking views makes for a fun weekend or a great day trip.

2. String Lake

Not too far from Jenny Lake is String Lake, another popular tourist spot for boating and fishing. Just make sure to store your food in your car and practice bear safety.

3.Colter Bay

Colter Bay sits on the shore of Jackson Lake and offers boating, fishing and hiking. Several of the easier hiking trails in the Tetons begin at Colter Bay. The visitor’s center for this area opens May 11.

4. Jackson Lake Lodge

If you’re looking for something a little more comfortable than camping, check out Jackson Lake Lodge. The lodge has an observation point, gift shops and fun restaurants for a good time without sacrificing the comforts of home. For more information, look here.

Things to Do:

1. Camping

There are seven park campgrounds with over 1,000 campsites for you to choose from, or if you’re feeling adventurous you can apply for a permit to camp in the backcountry. Campgrounds this year will operate on an advance reservation system, remember to reserve your spot here.

2. Hiking

Trails at Grand Teton National Park have something for everyone. There are easy hikes, such as the String Lake Loop, and there are strenuous hikes such as Static Peak Divide. To find your perfect hike, look here.

3. Fishing

If you’re a fan of fishing, there are plenty of lakes in the Tetons to sink your hook into. Before you go, make sure you have an updated Wyoming fishing license, and read what you need to know here.

Explore:

“There’s so much to see and so much to do,” said CJ Adams, the public affairs specialist for Grand Teton National Park. “I think it’s one of the best places to hike in the world.”

There are plenty of places to explore and many things to do at Grand Teton National Park if you look for them.

“It’s all about finding your own hidden gem in the park,” Adams said.