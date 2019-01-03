What to expect if you choose communication as your major

Sharing is caring!











It is not just talking to people, but it is the art of speaking, listening, writing, understanding, researching and influencing. The list could go on, but being a communication major is not just learning how to talk.

The Department of Communication is located where Ricks college expanded to become BYU-Idaho, at the Jacob Spori building, built in 1903.

The goal for students studying this is to allow them to work in a professional workplace by helping them become skilled in areas such as advertising, journalism, public relations, visual media and social media.

Delaina Scholes, the communication office assistant, said new students can explore the major through COMM 100 as they learn more about each emphasis and learn which skill they would like to develop.

Christy Hoskins, an recent graduate in communication, from Palmdale, California, shared her experience at BYU-I.

“I had always wanted to be a speech pathologist, but there wasn’t anything very related to this major here at BYU-I, so it’s funny how I kinda stumbled into the communication major,” Hoskins said. “When I was studying more about the communication major, specifically public relations, I knew I wanted to stay in this school, and this seemed like a good fit for me.”

Hoskins said exploring each department would be ideal to choose something that suits the student and their personality.

“Communication is a broad field and there is so much you can do in it,” Hoskins said.

Joel Judkins has been working for BYU-I for 22 years and is now the internship coordinator for the Department of Communication.

“What I hope they expect is a lot of experience,” Judkins said. “They may notice fewer tests and more projects. Why? Because we want you to experience communication. We want you to do communication and not just answer questions about it or memorize things about it.”

Part of becoming better communication professionals requires having experience, and the job opportunities are as broad as the major.

“I just saw a senior who posted his graduation announcement,” Judkins said. “He said, ‘I’m graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in visual communication.’ That’s not actually true.You all graduate with a degree in communication. There is nothing in your diploma that says your emphasis.The classes that you take and your experiences in different things will say, ‘This is what I can do.'”

The Department of Communication also offers various societies to help students improve their skills. Such societies include the American Advertising Federation, Broadcast Society, Organizational Society, Visual Society and PRSSA.

The programs include Scroll, KBYI Radio, KBYR 91.5 Radio and Integrated Communication Experience.

“Our students do everything,” Judkins said.

According to Balance Career, a communication graduate can work as public relation specialists, anchors, event planners, social media managers, human resources professionals, brand managers and editors, and these are only a few of the job opportunities.