A BYU-Idaho student gives details on proper Valentine’s Day outfits using fashion psychology.

Stacie Storrer is a current apparel entrepreneurship major at BYU-I. Her love for fashion began in high school and has blossomed since attending school.

“I feel like my wardrobe is perfectly me in a lot of ways and represents who I want to be in a lot of different ways,” Storrer said.

With many different choices to make every day, Storrer says style should be one of your top choices as it makes an impact on your environment.

“The way you dress says way more about you than anything you can say and do…dress what you want to say,” Storrer said.

Storrer gives two suggestions on how to dress to impress for Valentine’s Day: find your color palette and identify your body type.

“Loving yourself is wearing the right thing, so you look the best,” Storrer said.

These two suggestions are found through a lot of self-evaluation and research, but it can start with baby steps.

“Figure out your color palette because you can wear a lot of things if the colors complement your facial features and your hair color,” Storrer said. “People won’t immediately look at your body but instead will be drawn to your features highlighted by a correct color palette.”

To identify one’s body type, Storer said, “measure your torso, measure your waist, measure your hip, because it’s what really matters the most.”

From there, look up online what body type fits your measurements. Scrolling through social media and looking up outfits for your body type helps you know what things to wear and what things to avoid, Storrer recommended.

“It’s a lot of staring at yourself in the mirror and a lot of trying on different things,” Storrer said. “Spend a grueling day at the mall… find what you like seeing on your body.”

When asked about current recommendations for this upcoming Valentine’s Day, Storrer said to wear “your best everyday version of yourself.”

“If you’re planning to wear a button-up … just know the other person is probably going to think that you’re going to ask for a DTR or a committed relationship,” Storrer said. “If you’re wearing sweatpants and streetwear, you’re either grinding through school, maybe going through a breakup or really comfortable with where you’re at right now.”

Above all else, Storrer tells students to dress well and comfortably to impress that special someone.