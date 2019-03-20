What was lost is now found

This Friday, March 22, between 2 and 3 p.m. at the John Taylor Cultural Hall, students can line up, Black Friday style, for a chance to grab some of those lost and found goodies during their bag sale.

Students who come will have the option to buy a small bag for $1 or a large bag for $3. Whatever the size of your bag, you can fill it with any item you see. Beware, though, as there are others looking to do the same thing.

There are usually about 200 to 300 people who attend this event per semester, according to Beau Black, a senior studying business management. Black works with the Lost and Found and said, “It’s like a pack of hyenas.”

Black gave some insight as to what items leave the room fastest:

– Electronics, such as headphones and cords.

– Water bottles, especially metal or brand name ones.

– Exercise clothing.

So take the next couple of days to hone your Black Friday crowd-navigating skills during your breaks in homework, and come to the Taylor Chapel for the Lost and Found bag sale.