What would Rexburg look like without BYU-I?

It’s hard to think of Rexburg without thinking of BYU-Idaho.

“We are all so intertwined,” said Brett Sampson, managing director of University Relations and decades-long resident of Rexburg. “It would be a very small town without BYU-I. There are some really nice small towns in Idaho, but this community has grown and is as big and thriving as a smaller town because of BYU-I and its growth.”

History of BYU-I in Rexburg

The university has been known by many names since 1888: Bannock Academy, Fremont Academy, Ricks Academy, Ricks College and BYU-Idaho.

Throughout the university’s history, many people sought to move the institution outside of Rexburg. In the 1930s, a campaign was organized to hand Ricks College from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the state of Idaho, which would have ultimately changed Ricks College into a public university.

According to the city of Rexburg’s website, the Church extended Ricks College to the state of Idaho as a gift at the 1931 legislative session. This was rejected. Similar bills would offer Ricks College to the state of Idaho three more times in 1933, 1935 and 1937. The state denied all three offers.

After being rejected, it looked like the university didn’t have a place to go.

In David L. Crowder’s book The Spirit of Ricks: A History of Ricks College, Hyrum Manwaring, the college president at the time, said “The school did not seem to belong to anyone, or to have a place in educational circles. The Church did not want it, the State would not have it and the district board did not know what to do with it.”

Ricks College sent 230 students to Salt Lake City to perform at General Conference in April 1940.

President David O. McKay, moved by the performance, said, “Don’t ever offer Ricks College to the State of Idaho again,” which cemented Ricks College’s place in Rexburg for the next 20 years.

During the 1950s, Ernest Wilkinson, president of BYU, proposed moving Ricks from Rexburg to Idaho Falls to increase the university’s profitability.

“This town rallied and fought that,” said Alisha Tietjen, curator of the museum of Rexburg. “They formed a committee. They were writing all these letters and putting all these meetings and all these things because they wanted it (Ricks College) to stay in Rexburg and then they won. They were able to get it to stay here.”

Rexburg residents such as Merrill D. Beal, a professor of history at Ricks College at the time, wrote letters to high-level church leaders, such as President McKay, arguing how Rexburg impacts the university.

“Idahoans need Ricks college as we have known her,” Beal said in his letter to President McKay. “Furthermore, the interests of the Church will always be favored by continuing Ricks college at Rexburg.”

Financial impact of BYUI

The most visible way the university contributes to the city is through an increased population. According to the United States Census Bureau, the population of Rexburg doubled from 2000 (17,724) to 2021 (35,300).

BYU-I experienced similar growth in enrollment from just over 9,000 when it transitioned from Ricks College in 2001 to just over 24,000 for the Fall 2022 semester.

In order to provide services such as water, sewage and garbage collection for more people moving to Rexburg, the city needs to raise more money. One way the city raises money is through property taxes.

Property taxes account for 26.9% of Rexburg’s revenue. While residents of Rexburg pay this tax, BYU-I does not.

“What happens is that property tax ends up being picked up by all the other people that do pay property tax: All of your permanent residents and all of your apartment owners and business owners,” said Matt Nielsen, the chief financial officer for Rexburg. “I’m not saying that’s a good or bad thing. I’m saying that’s just the reality of it … We totally recognize we wouldn’t be where we are without the university.”

Property taxes cover the cost to fund emergency services, such as the police and fire department. This does not leave much room for new infrastructure.

The university provides education and job opportunities to residents to help boost Rexburg’s economy. The university also pays impact fees, which help the city build new infrastructure throughout town.

Janalyn Holt, the president of the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce, explained that the University draws in business to the city in two main ways.

First, graduates of BYU-I want to create new businesses. Second, larger companies show interest in Rexburg because it’s a university town with over 50,000 people.

Local government and BYU-I

Brett Crandall, the public affairs director for BYU-I, serves as the primary liaison between the university and the city. He sits on the Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors and meets frequently with officials to receive updates on projects.

“I really do enjoy getting to know people off-campus and different viewpoints,” Crandall said. “We don’t have by any means a monopoly on the good that’s happening here at Rexburg.”

Brett Sampson, the previous liaison, conveyed the city’s love of the college and college students.

“Mayor Merrill loves saying that this is the best college town in America with the best college students in America,” Sampson said. “The students being here help the economy (and) everything else that’s going on. The longtime residents here really do love the students and appreciate what BYU-I adds.”

Building bridges

While the relationship between the city and university administration is positive, the relationship between the Rexburg locals and students can be tense.

“I think it’s been hard on some of the residents to adjust to how many people are here because it has changed the town,” Tietjen said. “We’re no longer this really small college town. We’re a university town now and that’s been hard, I think, for some residents because that means change.”

The city has made lots of effort to make sure students feel integrated with the Rexburg community with events like Experience Rexburg.

Sampson said that negative interactions between students and residents tend to receive more attention than positive interactions.

“The longtime residents here by and large, really do love the students and appreciate what BYU-Idaho adds to the community,” Sampson said.

Rexburg without BYU-I

Without the university’s presence in Rexburg, things would be different. Some of these differences might be considered positive, such as a smaller population, which results in fewer struggles in providing for substantial population growth.

Many of those working for the city and the university agree that most of the consequences of this hypothetical would be negative.

Nielsen mentioned the possibility of fewer jobs, fewer amenities and fewer families. He explained that Rexburg would transform into a bedroom community, compared to places such as Idaho Falls, and serve a similar role that cities such as Rigby and Sugar City do.

The university leaves a huge footprint on the city. It draws people, employers and events into Rexburg.

“When there’s an event in town, the event organizers, they want our students there,” Crandall said. “We have a huge impact because our students shop here, they live here, they rent here, and a lot of them like it so much that they want to stick around.”