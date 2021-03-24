What you can do to help stop the COVID-19 surge

“We are nearing the Critical Risk Level again and our hospital system is experiencing an alarming number of admissions due to the virus,” said Bryon Reed, Chairman of Eastern Idaho Public Health, and Geri Rackow, Director of EIPH, in an official notice to BYU-Idaho.

Bonneville county is primarily experiencing this resurgence in COVID-19 cases. The distributed vaccines lowered COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the year, but hospitals, specifically in Bonneville county, are once again becoming overwhelmed with a rise in COVID-19 related admittance numbers.

“With a safe and effective vaccine available, it is heartbreaking and unnecessary to have this level of sickness and loss of life at this very late stage of the pandemic,” Reed and Rackow wrote in the official notice.

EIPH encourages Idaho residents, including BYU-I students, to do their part when it comes to slowing and eventually stopping this surge.

Among repeated advice to stay home if you are sick, wash your hands frequently, and quarantine if you have the virus or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, EIPH also strongly encourages residents to get the vaccine when it is available to them. They state that it is anticipated that all adults in Idaho will be eligible for a vaccine starting mid-June. Detailed guidelines from EIPH can be found here.

“Please implement the actions necessary to stop this rapid spread of virus in our community and encourage others to do the same so we can move to the other side of this pandemic and return to the sense of normalcy we all desire,” Reed and Rackow stated in the notice. “By coming together for the next few months, we can finish strong and cross the finish line.”