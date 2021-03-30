What you don’t know about April Fools’ Day

April 1 to the world is April Fools’ Day, where people play pranks and jokes and run away shouting the phrase, “April Fools.”

But at BYU-Idaho, April 1 is known to students as Scroll’s birthday.

The Scroll officially established as the university paper in 1910, but articles have been written for Scroll as early as 1576.

The first name of the paper was “The Scroll of Truth and Justice, proclaiming Liberty to all Mankind,” but it was shortened to make it easier to say and because it was hard to fit on a T-shirt.

On the fifth anniversary of Scroll in 1915, the paper was bought by Abraham Lincoln, who sponsored it until his death in 2089.

Yeah, that’s not true… April Fools!

The Scroll is over a hundred years old, but everything else above is 100% fake.

Why do we celebrate such a bizarre holiday?

Direct origins of the holiday are unknown, but most historians agree it probably began in France around 1564 when Charles IX changed the new year from Easter to Jan. 1. According to Britannica, this was to help create a more universal start to the new year, as Easter changes by year to follow the lunar calendar. People who resisted the change and stuck to the old ways were labeled “April fools.”

Despite the early origins, April 1 wasn’t really recognized as a holiday until the 20th century.

As massive pranks received coverage on media, the idea of pranking and fooling people became more popular.

Now, it is not uncommon to see pranks played on families or friends.

Don Bingham, department chair of the academic support center, has seen many pranks in his family.

Bingham’s older brothers were pranksters growing up, and now his son likes trying to fool him.

“The salt in the sugar has happened multiple times to me,” Bingham said. “You think I’d learn.”

When he first started at BYU-Idaho, his boss played a prank on his staff by sending out an email telling them they needed to reapply for their jobs. Apparently, they didn’t find out it was fake until April 2.

For Alexis Flint, a freshman studying elementary education, and her family, April Fools’ Day is a time to laugh.

She spoke of pranks such as a cup of water on an open door or waiting around corners to blow an air horn in one’s face.

The most elaborate prank she remembers took place in her orchestra class. Flint was a cello player sitting in the first chair, and she said she had the perfect front-row seat to watch the action play out.

The student-teacher was getting mad at the class for their poor playing, so she took one of the student’s violins and smashed it on the wall. It was only later the teacher revealed that the student was in on it, and it was an old violin that couldn’t play well.

“I think it’s a fun holiday, but you have to really plan out your pranks,” Flint said. “It depends on the person; everyone is different so you have to think about how they will react in the situation.”

Whether a fan of the holiday or not, April Fools’ Day is meant to be a day to laugh and joke, and sometimes there is nothing better than a funny memory to last a lifetime.