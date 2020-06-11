What you hear is what you think

Music is the Universal Language

Tchrina Hudson, a junior studying psychology, shared that music has always been a huge part of her and her family’s life. On her mother’s side warm and rich voices with harmonizing notes can be heard from gifted singers and instrumentalists. On the father’s side music fills the room as musicians play together. Hudson herself has performed in public since she was nine years old.

“Music just seems to kind of express a part of us that we otherwise are not able to express to people with words,” Hudson said. “For me it is always that way. It’s like a second language.”

Rather than news about the pandemic, she has chosen to focus on positive music. Shekere by Yemi Alade and Angelique Kidjo is just one example of the many songs on her playlist. This is a bright afrobeat song with an upbeat tempo whose lyrics are both empowering and encouraging. Hudson says that music helps to soothe her soul and to heal from psychological trauma.

“Music … helps me to love everything about me, enjoy my life and the different moments of life,” Hudson said.

Jamming to the tune of the heart

Charlie Asplund, a junior studying art, works at a horse stable in the forest-green, suburban Washington, where horses and stables are not expected. As he goes in to work, Asplund steps in to the country of pretend cowboys.

His choice of music is not typical pop. To Asplund, music is something very personal. It’s understanding your inner-workings and emotions.

Music has been a means to understanding himself. As a young kid, he switched out piano for guitar, one of his favorite instruments.

“There’s a certain thing about the guitar which is really attractive,” Asplund said. “Something about guitars was fun for me. I loved classic rock and the guitar is the instrument of that type of music.”

Learning to play guitar with the guidance of his teacher, he began to explore his own preferences. This shaped the way for his experience with music. He appreciates all genres, but said that some have a deeper impression on the soul — resonating a mood and/or experience.

“I have people show me music all the time,” Asplund said. “It’s good music and I like it a lot but I will always listen to the stuff that I feel connected to. I think that that’s how many other people are.”

When words are insufficient, music can speak volumes

Brittany Hochstaetter, an associate communication professor at Wake Tech Community College, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, views sharing music through the lens of interpersonal communication.

“I think that sometimes we share a piece of art, a piece of literature or a piece of even film with someone because it means something to us,” Hochstaetter said. “And we do that as a way of expressing ourselves and being vulnerable. We’re trying to give that other person a window into who we are.”

To her, music is the artistic vehicle for others to get to know us on a deeper level. Hochstaetter has seen this in her relationship with her husband as they share music with one another.

“When my husband shares a song, I have to think of who he is and what his background is, how this culture is represented there and how the context of all of this message shapes the meaning of the song,” Hochstaetter said.

This prompts her to think further to get to know him in greater depth. Music in this manner can be a creative way to learn of someone and to share a thing or two with them.

Connecting with the world around you

Understanding the world around you and your contribution in it is important. For Randall Kempton, a director of choral activities and collegiate singers, music has played an important part in exploring that concept.

He listens to a wide range of genres. In his search for music for the collegiate choir, he listens to choral music. To get in the mood to exercise he pulls up his workout playlist. To bring in a dose of the Holy Spirit in the home, he turns to the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Casting Crowns. If bored while in the car, he tunes in to the radio.

“I didn’t choose music, music chose me,” Kempton said.

He initially studied to become a medical doctor, but time and time again he was pulled to music. Music helped him pay for school while in college. While finishing up his degree, he entertained the thought of making a career from music and wondered whether it would help him provide for his family. It did.

After taking a year off and performing, he returned to pursue a degree in choral conducting. While singing in a choir conducted by Mack Wilburg at BYU, he discovered that was what he wanted to do.

In doing so, he accomplished his goal to help others learn to create music and build the kingdom of God.

“I like to take our choir audiences on an emotional journey, we look for music that help them feel a wide range of contrasting moods,” Kempton said. “We try to give them music that will uplift them, that will teach them something, that will make them better — music that’s new and familiar, some things new, some things familiar. Some things a little more difficult, some easier to listen to. Always something that will educate, that will uplift them, that will enlighten them, that will move them emotionally.”

This is the very concept his programs reflect. He also wants to ensure the choirs will not only help students become better musicians, but to become better people. This comes about as he guides them in learning to feel the Spirit in the work they take part in.

“Join a choir, join an orchestra, just get a group of friends together and make music together and make art in some way,” Kempton said. “By exercising our creativity, we become more of what God wants us to be. And music is one way we can do that.”