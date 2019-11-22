What you missed at I-Talent Night

Streamers lined the rafters of the auditorium, and a live DJ kick-started and ended I-Talent Night on Saturday, Nov. 16 in the John W. Hart auditorium.

Joe Cheney, a senior studying computer science, and Emily Matson, a freshman studying music education, were crowned as the two winners of the night’s event.

Cheney voiced characters from “SpongeBob,” “Princess Bride,” “Star Wars” and various Disney movies. He joked that character impressions weren’t the kind of talent one usually sees from a computer scientist.

“I figured I got to have something that’s lucrative,” Cheney said.

The audience chose Cheney at the end of the night as the favorite performer. The audience voted through an online voting system. The system allowed each spectator to vote multiple times for any of the acts.

Matson won the judges’ award for singing “Defying Gravity” from the Broadway musical “Wicked.”

Weeks ago, she wasn’t prepared to audition for the talent show. Matson planned to support her friend who also participated. Matson’s friend encouraged her to audition. She shocked herself by making the final list of performers.

“Today was a really different feeling from every time that I’ve ever sung,” Matson said. “I literally did not expect that.”

Over 200 enthusiastic audience members cheered the 15 acts that performed. Singers sang pieces from different artists and one sang an original piece. Dancers performed routines, a drummer performed a song and a magician swallowed a balloon sword.

Unfortunately for the magician, the balloon never reappeared.