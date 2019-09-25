What you missed from Elder Bednar’s visit

Elder and Sister Bednar addressed BYU-Idaho students on September 22 for a special devotional.

They said they love visiting the campus because it feels like home and brings back many memories. As the former president of the university, Elder Bednar expressed a love for the students and a desire to answer their questions.

This devotional featured a question and answer format which allowed the Bednars to answer questions that the audience could text to Bednar’s iPad.

After informing students of this format and how they would be able to use their phones, he laughingly said: “Don’t you ever do this in church again.”

Using his “magic” iPad, he received questions and guided the answers and shared answers along with Sister Bednar. This allowed the two to cover a variety of topics that came from different questions.

They talked while sharing their experiences at BYU-I, how to feel the spirit, how to feel the power of repentance and forgiveness in daily life and their thoughts on finding a spouse. These topics were all brought from questions sent in.

Elder Bednar told students to listen to the spirit to find answers to questions that were not specifically addressed.

“I really liked how he made it so that the Holy Ghost would be the main teacher,” said Hannah Humble, a junior studying biology. “He wanted us to focus on revelation we were receiving to our different questions in that moment.”

Elder Bednar suggested ways to feel a greater desire to attend church and things that can improve scripture study.

“There are things that we do initially out of a sense of duty. We act in accordance with the teachings of Christ and the power comes,” Bednar said.

Throughout the devotional, the audience laughed at the small jokes and stories they shared and grew silent as more serious matters were discussed.

The devotional will be loaded on the BYU-I website to view later.