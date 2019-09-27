What you missed from the president’s devotional

After their family outing water skiing featured in their devo promo, President and Sister Eyring welcomed students for the Fall semester.

Sister Eyring encouraged students to try their best and envision success. She said she applied this principle not only when water skiing but also in dance classes, spiritual progress, life and other potential challenges.

She repeated the words of Elder David A. Bednar in his recent devotional address, “Be good and go.”

After Sister Eyring invited a student to share her experience with overcoming trials in school, she closed her remarks by saying life is supposed to be exciting and challenging.

“Some of our envisionings will require a lifetime of hope and faith,” Sister Eyring said, “but for now, focus on envisioning success for this semester.”

After she stepped away from the podium, President Eyring expressed appreciation for his wife and her comments.

He built on her principles and described further the opposition in all things by describing his first experience learning to water ski.

“The experience of learning to water ski has become spiritually significant to me,” President Eyring said.

After his first attempt at water skiing, he didn’t do it again for a few years. Having the right teacher express confidence helped him to succeed, Eyring said.

“I thought it was great,” said Madison Fowler, a freshman studying child development. “I liked how he talked about trials and how we can overcome them. It takes time, like when he was water skiing, and he wasn’t able to get up right away, but he was able to improve himself by working hard and practicing getting up in the water.”

Throughout his remarks, Eyring referenced President Nelson’s address to the young adults from the previous week and Elder Bednar’s remarks from devotional the past Sunday.

Sharing examples of his personal life and moments when his pride had overcome him in his professional life, he encourages students to not focus on worldly success.

“Even the best of us can become selfish and vain without recognizing it,” Eyring said.

He shared examples from the scriptures of prophets who had been humble and in contrast, people in the scriptures who were filled with pride.

“I really liked President Eyring’s emphasis on how important our progression is and how important it is to include the Lord,” said Michael Mueller, a freshman in international studies. “Maybe we won’t have that much money or the job we really wanted, but as long as the Lord is involved in that, we end up doing the important things, like having a family.”

President Eyring invited students to work to overcome pride and the temptation of the devil.

In explaining the process he went to in order to overcome pride, he shared that his family helped and encouraged him to keep a journal. He also encouraged students to keep a journal so they can understand their own feelings.

“Moreover, you don’t have to be strictly true to reality,” Eyring said. “In fact, one of the blessings of journal-keeping is the opportunity to think critically about what really has happened during your day.”

President Eyring said he tries to be more optimistic in his journal to give himself and others the benefit of the doubt.

He expressed his love for students and feels journalling can help them understand the trials they are going through this semester.

“With the Savior’s power and the Holy Ghost’s direction can create a life story that ends with the declaration, ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant,'” President Eyring said.