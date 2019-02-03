What you need to know about FAFSA Help Day

Every semester, many students apply for FAFSA financial aid; however, simple mistakes such as putting in the wrong date of birth can complicate the application process. The FAFSA form can be confusing and frustrating, but there is a resource on campus that provides help to finish that FAFSA form correctly. The resource is FAFSA Help Day. It’s an event where students can bring their forms to a counselor from the Financial Aid Office who will help fill it out so there aren’t any further problems.

“The purpose of FAFSA Help Day is to provide a place for students to come on campus and receive help completing the FAFSA,” said Joel Cook of the Financial Aid Office and the person who manages FAFSA Help Day. “Students bring their laptops, their tax information and work on completing the FAFSA. As the students have questions, they may raise their hands and receive assistance from a financial aid counselor. The counselors can show students different tools and resources available to help them through the FAFSA process.”

The program started in fall 2018. The Financial Aid Office set it up in a Manwaring Center classroom, and students would come in seeking help.

“We wanted to create a space for students to come and work on the FAFSA and feel comfortable asking questions,” Cook said. “Completing the FAFSA can be overwhelming to students who are unfamiliar with the process. The FAFSA Help Day provides our team a chance to answer students’ questions specific to the FAFSA and the federal aid process. I believe the students that came during the fall semester had a great experience.”