What you need to know to prepare for the 2020 census

With the census coming up in a few months, there has been a lot of talk about how necessary its participation is — the amount of money Madison county and the city of Rexburg could lose if the count was off and many other warnings and encouragements to make it a priority need to be discussed. However, what is the census, what is it tracking and why it is important enough to inspire committees school groups and even the entire city council of Rexburg?

According to census.gov, the census is the means by which the United States Federal Statistical System produces data about economy and people in the U.S. The process by which the census is conducted is essentially a survey conducted for every person, even residents from outside the country.

According to a press release from the City of Rexburg on Feb. 25, the information asked on the census includes number of people at an address, if individuals are owning or renting, additional people living or staying at your address, phone number, names, sex, age and date of birth, Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin, race and relationship to the person filling out the census.

In previous years, there has been concern that the information from the census can be used against those who haven’t legally obtained their status in the United States or if their behavior might get them into trouble if known by the law.

While this fear is very real for some people, Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill said it isn’t a concern that needs to be had in regard to the census.

“By law the census bureau information is protected and they don’t share that with the immigration service, with the IRS, they don’t share it with anybody,” Merrill said. “It is kept confidential with the census bureau.”

Additional concerns that have prevented individuals from participating in the census include risking residency in other states. This has been especially prominent in the student population of Rexburg hoping to return home after they finish school.

Merrill and other members of the city council are striving to combat these concerns because of the cruciality of the census.

The census is being stressed so much to citizens of Rexburg due to monetary reasons. Daniel Torres, a member of the economic development department for the City of Rexburg, said that in the 2010 census, the unreported numbers from the Madison county resulted in $69,000,000 not being given to the county over the last 10 years.

That money can go toward improved road conditions, snow removal, park upkeep and other related areas of city improvement.

Torres goes on to report that while money is a problem, other pressing issues could also result from an incorrect census count this year.

“Census numbers impact how the outside world sees us, and so when it comes to businesses that are looking to come to Rexburg, the first thing they look at is the population,” Torres said.

Torres indicates that businesses may look past Rexburg as a place to build their business because the population seems so low. BYU-Idaho tracks how many students attend the university, and when businesses see that number compared to the overall population, it may appear that students take up a much larger majority than they do.

This month, census forms should start appearing in household and apartment mailboxes. Thus, knowledge of the census, what it is, how it affects BYU-I and why it is fundamental to participate, is the city’s efforts to prevent another incorrect census count.