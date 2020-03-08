What’s cooking good looking?

Dating can be a struggle. Finding the right way to ask that special someone on a date can be a challenge, and what do you do once they say yes?

Several students shared their tips for breaking the ice and what they like to do on that first date.

Preston Kendrick, a freshman studying biology and fresh out of the mission field, recommends a fun activity as a good first date.

“I’ve heard there’s a really cool waterfall not too far away, you could do like a hike, or there’s a rock climbing gym or mini golf,” Kendrick said.

What’s his go to pick up line to get the girl on that first date?

“I’m not a photographer, but I can picture you and me together,” Kendrick said.

Abigail Thompson, is a freshman studying dance. Her go-to pick up line pairs nicely with her date idea.

“If I had a nickel for every time I saw a guy as handsome as you, I’d have five cents,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s date idea was to go to the cheap movie theater, “Because I only have five cents,” Thompson said.

Nathan McLaughlin, a freshman studying philosophy, said his go-to pick-up line draws on some inspiration from the Book of Mormon.

“Do you have the Liahona?” McLaughlin said, “Cause I get lost in your eyes.”

Once his pick-up line has had the desired effect, McLaughlin likes to take his date to a movie and get ice cream afterwards.

“There’s nothing high stakes about a movie,” McLaughlin said. “You probably enjoy the movie and then you can talk about it afterwards.”

Rylee Barfus, a freshman studying psychology, said that her ideal date would be a balance between activity and interaction.

“I think cooking is always really fun,” Barfuss said, “you can have conversation but you also have an agenda on hand.”

Barfuss said that she doesn’t like pick up lines.

“I just woo them with my awkwardness,” Barfuss said.

“Hey girl, you wanna hold the priesthood?” said Thomas Osterhoudt, a sophomore studying exercise physiology, “then like, go in for a hug.”

Osterhoudt said for the date he’d like to go somewhere that he could talk to his date and get to know them.

“I always like to ask what food they like,” Osterhoudt said. “Then kind of go off of that.”

Colleen Nash, a sophomore studying computer information technology, said that her favorite date is going to the park for a picnic.

“You get to go outside and have wholesome childhood fun in a public area,” Nash said.

Nash has several pick up lines, but one she has used before is, “my doctor says I’m lacking vitamin U,” Nash said.

Jacob Gilbert, a sophomore studying psychology, opts to start with some good conversation to break the ice. He’ll try to ask her what her interests are and what she likes to do then plan the date around that. If he doesn’t have much to go on, he said, “everybody likes food.”

For some on the receiving end of the pick up line, the conversation method is the way to go.

Maren Bacon, a sophomore studying social work, is married, but said she preferred it when a guy would start with a conversation instead of a pick-up line.

James Whatcott, a junior studying marketing is also married but said that a pick up line can work if it’s well executed.

“Sometimes it can be done wrong,” said Whatcott, “that can be really awkward.”

Kelli Stailey, a sophomore studying art, said she appreciates a good pick-up line.

“They can break the ice, but they have to be really sweet,” said Stailey. “Not just to get a girl’s number.”

Dating will likely remain a struggle, but these date ideas and pick up lines might act as a place to start.