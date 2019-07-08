What’s in a name?

Taylor Walston, a senior studying communication, is a photographer who said her ex-husband’s family is the reason she got into photography.

“My mother-in-law at the time opened a boutique, but we couldn’t find a photographer that we liked, so I just decided to get a camera and do it myself,” Walston said.

While her marriage relationship ended, her love for photography remained. She was faced with changing her legal name, which was also the name of her business.

Walston decided to turn her senior project into the rebrand for her photography business. She needed a new logo, business cards and pricing information as well as a complete website rehaul.

Walston graduates at the end of the spring semester and plans to return to southern California to continue her work as a professional photographer.








