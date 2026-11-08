What’s in your cup?

What do soda orders in Rexburg say about the students at BYUI?

Whether you stop at Great Scott's to get gas, Pick Me Up on your walk to campus or the Backroads Soda Stop while studying at the Crossroads, Rexburg offers plenty of places to grab a quick treat. It is nearly impossible to walk around BYU-Idaho campus without seeing a student with a foam cup in their hands.

But what is in the cup tells more of the story than the cup itself.

What is bringing students to the counter?

A boost of energy, a sweet treat or part of the daily routine?

Hi, I'm Ceciley Walker! I'm a sophomore studying communication. As a soda fanatic, I love hearing about the newest drink combinations and popular shops here in Rexburg. And while I love grabbing a drink to help boost my mood, I wanted to hear why students in Rexburg give in to their soda craze!

The Pick Me Up Banner from their official website. Image Credit: Pick Me Up

An energy boost

Some soda shop stops are the first thing students do before class. For others, it is the pick-me-up they need after a long day of classes and a load of homework.

"Caffeine has got to be there; it is my self-medication," said Brent Bean, a communication professor. "My two go-to orders are a plain Coke Zero or a little bit of Mountain Berry Blast Powerade and the rest with Diet Mountain Dew."

Although caffeine may not be the only factor, many people choose to have caffeine-free drinks, and others may prioritize the flavor over the effect.

"I would say there was definitely a demand for caffeinated or energy drinks and they were popular," said Emily Curry, former manager of Swig and Pick Me Up in Rexburg. "However, there were plenty of people who would go for un-caffeinated beverages. It was pretty split. However, I think the call toward any caffeinated soda or an energy drink was definitely a little bit more popular!"

A sweet treat

With so many different combinations of soda, syrups, fruits and cream, anyone can build a drink perfect for their taste. Many people love to try something new, while others have their personal go-tos. Soda shop employees can notice which flavors and combinations are the most popular.

Having a favorite treat is always a mood booster. Whether students prefer fruity, creamy or the classic soda taste, it can be a major reason students return to their favorite shops.

"I typically like to get a pina-colada using 7-Up. I like it for the sweet flavor," said Jack Belliston, a sophomore studying geology. "I've been going to the Backroads every day for my lunch."

Part of the daily routine

Some soda stops can be a daily occurrence, a great place to grab a treat in between classes or on the way home. Other times, it can be an occasional trip to indulge oneself. Either way, it can be a break from a busy day, week or month.

"I like a dirty Dr. Pepper, a Dr. Pepper with coconut," said Brooke Smith, a freshman studying graphic design. "It tends to be a once-a-week kind of thing."

A dirty soda can always bring some relief to a student's busy schedule. Whether it's for comfort or to treat yourself after a long day, students and teachers at BYUI love to have something to sip on to get them through their day.

"We would serve college students very often! They were definitely a lot of our sales, but don’t get me wrong, there (were) still quite a few Rexburg locals who wanted to get in on the dirty soda action, or bringing in their kids for a treat!" Curry said. "I would usually see the majority of students in the afternoon. But there were still some students who came every morning for a drink to have for the rest of the day."

So what is bringing students to the soda counter? From routine to flavor, a dirty soda seems to always be a great relief. Just seeing someone with a foam cup may not tell you the story behind the order. But the person holding it can.