What’s in your pantry? An in-depth look at healthy eating

Sharing is caring!











This story is part of a Scroll series highlighting hunger in Eastern Idaho.

Healthy eating can be no easy task, especially in a college setting, but senior Shaelie Shaw is working hard to provide meals that are suitable for her family that stay within the healthy limits. Slipping back into old habits doesn’t do much good.

“Once I start rationalizing bad choices, it all goes downhill. I have to stick to the plan,” said Shaw. “Right now I am really trying to lose my baby weight. I love working out and can do it everyday, but it won’t make any difference if I go eat a burger and fries afterwards.”

As a mother balancing school, she continually works at demonstrating strength as she sets goals and encourages others around her to succeed.

In a section entitled “Eat Healthy,” the United States Department of Health and Human Services states, “Good nutrition is an important part of leading a healthy lifestyle. Combined with physical activity, your diet can help you to reach and maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk of chronic diseases (like heart disease and cancer), and promote your overall health.”

The article continues and mentions the looming and difficult topic of obesity stating, “Unhealthy eating habits have contributed to the obesity epidemic in the United States: about one-third of U.S. adults (33.8 percent) are obese and approximately 17 percent (or 12.5 million) of children and adolescents aged 2—19 years are obese.”

Shaw mentions that finding healthy foods and not wasting them is a contributing factor to the success she finds.

“I will buy fresh things with a purpose,” she explains.

Meal planning can be a daunting task, but Shaw seems to have it down to a science.

“My advice would be to start small,” Shaw said. “Start eliminating bad foods from your diet and think of some staple healthy and easy to make meals. If you try to tackle too much at once you might burn out. Just do your best and if you mess up, don’t let it ruin the rest of your day or week.”