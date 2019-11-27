What’s next for Rexburg with Mayor Merrill’s second term?

This month, Jerry Merrill won re-election for mayor over Travis Brown by 933 votes.

“The last four years have been a lot of just working on projects to get them ready to move forward,” Merrill said.

“One of the biggest things we’ve been working on for the last four years is our downtown redevelopment project,” Merrill said.

Some aspects of the project are:

More parking: a multilevel parking facility

More business space for existing businesses to expand

New business to come to Rexburg

“We also brought up our new website just last week,” Merrill said. “We’re still working through some glitches and we’re working on getting those fixed so that it’s more user-friendly and people can find things easier.”

To visit the new website click here.

Merrill said a highlight on the website is the Fact or Fiction section. He said the city wanted to resolve questions related to Rexburg.

“People hear some crazy rumors and we wanted a place to dispel those rumors,” Merrill said.

Merrill also hopes to move forward in his new term by benefiting both the locals and the students. He hopes to bridge the divide between these groups by working with students and creating a committee.

“We recently met with three university students that want to form a Mayor’s Advisory Committee for university students, or Mayor’s University Student Involvement Committee, aka M.U.S.I.C.,” Merrill said. “We’ll call it M.U.S.I.C because if we work together we’ll make great music.”

Ten to 12 students will comprise the committee and help create ideas and suggestions to connect students with the locals.

“If anyone has questions, comments or suggestions, my door is always open and I’m happy to meet with people,” Merrill said.