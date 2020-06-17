What’s poppin’ in Rexburg?

Many restaurants and stores closed their dine-in options and shopping services due to Idaho’s stay-at-home order, while salons and other nonessential businesses had to completely close its doors.

Well, most salons.

A week before the governor issued the stay-at-home order, a new salon, the BarberPop Shop opened its doors.

Although the spa and salon section had to close down, the shop found a way to make a profit during the pandemic. The shop is different from other hair salons, being that it is split into two sections, one being a barber spa and the other being a gourmet soda pop station.

To stay afloat during the pandemic, the barbershop sold curbside and pickup sodas to soda pop fans in the community, while not allowing customers to come in for a hair styling services.

“It was definitely a challenge,” said Emmeline Bressler, the company’s marketing specialist. “We were gaining momentum. Our barbershop and soda shop was doing so well for the two weeks that we were open. The hard part was the marketing and getting awareness after that.”

Social media helped the business gain awareness in the community. Bressler posted daily content on Facebook and Instagram of soda pop deals that customers could purchase through curbside and takeout service.

The doors of the shop are now open for hair cuts. The walk-in soda station is where customers can order soda-pop from mixologists. Customers can enjoy a pop in the seating area in the second half of the store.

Aside from the soda station, the barbershop spa has varied styles that range from basic to high-end haircuts. The salon also embraces a western-rodeo theme that is unique from other salons in the area.

“BarberPop is so much more than just a place to get a haircut,” said Natalie Stacey, a barber at the shop. “We call it a “Barber Spa” for a reason. We are like a giant family and we love to help one another as well as serve our guests. Everyone is just so kind-hearted.”

Even though the barber spa closed down due to Idaho’s stay-at-home orders, the shop experienced a major comeback with the necessary precautions to keep customers safe.

“Since opening back up, we are booked and busy,” said Ahnika Roenfeldt, a barber at the shop. “We are wearing masks and making sure to wash and sanitize our hands after each guest. All equipment and tools and chairs are properly sanitized after each use to ensure they are ready and clean for the next client.”

The shop does not require customers to wear masks when coming in, but customers are asked to wash their hands and refrain from coming in if feeling sick.

“We are just trying to keep very clean and sterile where people are comfortable coming into,” Bressler said. “It is definitely a very interesting dynamic but we are so grateful to be open again.”