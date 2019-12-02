When Christmas bells ring

Students at BYU-Idaho come from different states, countries, backgrounds and traditions, so as the holiday season rolls around, you can make Rexburg feel like home despite being away from home.

Here are five things to do with your roommates during the Christmas season:

1. Look at Christmas lights

“I like when the other students are gone and most of the town is quiet,” said Adrian Whetten, a sophomore studying software engineering. “You can enjoy the lights that have been put up.”

Small neighborhoods and Christmas lights strung on many houses surround BYU-I campus so take a relaxing drive with roommates, drink hot chocolate and enjoy the lights.

2. Christmas caroling

Start your caroling adventures at several of the student apartment complexes that surround the BYU-I campus.

“The word ‘carol’ actually means dance or a song of praise and joy,” according to WhyChristmas.com. “Carols used to be written and sung during all four seasons, but only the tradition of singing them at Christmas has really survived.”

Christmas caroling can be done as a family home evening group or as roommates. This a simple and inexpensive way to spread Christmas cheer.

3. Watch Christmas movies

Sariah Luna, a junior studying elementary education, likes to watch Christmas movies on the Sundays leading up to Christmas.

“It makes it feel a little like home for me, but maybe that’s because it’s a family tradition,” Luna said.

The school library offers Swank, a free movie streaming site for students, which includes Christmas movies during the holidays. Movies like A Christmas Story, Elf and It’s a Wonderful Life are all available through the David O. McKay Library website.

4. Build a gingerbread house

According to the Odyssey, “There is something so refreshing about coming together with your friends after being apart for so long and making something delicious together.”

Gingerbread house kits are sold at Walmart and Broulim’s for a reasonable price. It allows roommates to spend time together while enjoying a treat. Students can also get together and share different family or cultural, Christmas desserts.

According to Culture Trip, there are different Christmas treats made around the world. Chile makes Pan de Pascua; Spain is known for their popular dessert, Turrón; England eats Christmas pudding while France enjoys Bûche De Noël.

5. Find people that feel like family

Yanara Huerta, a junior studying business management, has spent two Christmases away from her family in Chile, so spending time with people that remind her of family, helps her feel closer to them.

“I like to participate in their family traditions because that makes me feel at home,” Huerta said.

Participating in family traditions is another way students can celebrate. Roommates and friends can bond by sharing holiday traditions with one another.

Share your family traditions with others, embrace the traditions of friends, and enjoy the fun that BYU-I has to offer.