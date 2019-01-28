When cows and studying collide

Having grown up in Humboldt County, California, surrounded by agriculture, getting involved in classes at the Livestock Center was “a no-brainer” for Katie Murray, a junior studying agribusiness.

“I started loving animals when I was in elementary school,” Murray said.

Murray has taken classes at the Livestock Center for over a year, and is a member of the Student Cattlemen’s Society. In high school, Murray participated in Future Farmers of America, and works for her local livestock office when at home in California.

Murray has fond memories of going to county fairs, and, instead of riding rollercoasters, she said she would enjoy the company there.