When cows and studying collide

Having grown up in Humboldt County, California, surrounded by agriculture, getting involved in classes at the Livestock Center was “a no-brainer” for Katie Murray, a junior studying agribusiness.
“I started loving animals when I was in elementary school,” Murray said.
Murray has taken classes at the Livestock Center for over a year, and is a member of the Student Cattlemen’s Society. In high school, Murray participated in Future Farmers of America, and works for her local livestock office when at home in California.
Murray has fond memories of going to county fairs, and, instead of riding rollercoasters, she said she would enjoy the company there.
Originally, Murray studied political science but said she felt something was missing and stopped enjoying her classes. Back home in Humboldt County, Murray found herself again surrounded by agriculture and decided to make a change.
“In high school I raised animals and once even chased a lost sheep through a movie theater,” Murray said laughing. “It just got out of its pen, and it was so fun to chase it down and pull it out of the theater.”
Murray said she realized she missed these adventures as a political science major.
Since switching her major to agribusiness with a cluster in animal reproduction, Murray said she enjoys school more and found herself getting back to who she is.