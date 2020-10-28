When freedom of speech might be limited

Over the next several months, Scroll will deliver a series on the first amendment. Scroll will analyze how the rights promised in the constitution have developed over time and what their future looks like. This article is the first review of freedom of speech.

The only freedom guaranteed in the First Amendment before freedom of speech is freedom of religion. Freedom of speech remains a cherished right among most Americans today.

It is of this right, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Benjamin N. Cardozo said, “Freedom of expression is the matrix, the indispensable condition, of every other form of freedom,” said U.S. Supreme Court Justice Benjamin N. Cardozo.

This right, like others listed in the First Amendment, comes with very few adaptations of its own. While the official language of the amendment reads, “Congress shall make no law… prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech…” Supreme Court justices occasionally run into cases where freedom of speech needs. These rare cases serve the country by securing this right while keeping the order and safety of its people.

Exploring the rules of what is protected as free speech can benefit American citizens today as they navigate symbolic speech and hate speech amidst this time of protests and elections.

Symbolic Speech

Any message not explicitly expressed through words falls under the category of symbolic speech. Many aspects of symbolic speech are protected under the First Amendment.

The debate over symbolic speech first entered the Supreme Court during the Red Scare. In 1931, authorities arrested Yetta Stromberg for flying a red flag, a symbol of solidarity with communism, at a children’s camp. Stromberg’s case made it to the Supreme Court and in Stromberg v. California the Supreme Court decided California’s law against flying flags “as a sign, symbol, or emblem of opposition to organized government,” was unconstitutional. This defined American’s rights to fly whatever symbol they want.

The 1968 O’Brien v. The United States Supreme Court case determined that symbolic speech can be limited when laws beyond free speech are involved. David O’Brien lit his draft card on fire in front of a Boston courthouse. When the federal government convicted him under a law against destroying draft cards, O’Brien eventually took the case to the Supreme Court. He claimed the government unconstitutionally limited his free speech.

To this claim, Chief Justice Earl Warren established a rule, now known as the O’Brien Rule, for defining when limiting free speech is appropriate.

“We think it clear that a government regulation is sufficiently justified if it is within the constitutional power of the government; if it furthers an important or substantial governmental interest; if the governmental interest is unrelated to the suppression of free expression; and if the incidental restriction on alleged First Amendment freedoms is no greater than is essential to the furtherance of that interest,” Warren wrote in the case’s majority opinion.

This established that free speech is protected unless it falls into one of the aforementioned categories.

Hate Speech vs. Fighting Words

While widely discouraged across many platforms —including the UN— the First Amendment protects hate speech. However, the Supreme Court has defined limits on fighting words. Through a number of cases, the Supreme Court raised the bar high for something to count as speech inciting violence.

In 1969, Ohio law enforcement arrested Klu Klux Klan leader, Clarence Brandenburg, after an intense KKK rally. Brandenburg encouraged violence and made an astounding amount of disparaging comments against Black citizens during the rally. Brandenburg believed law enforcement had no right to arrest him because he was protected by the First Amendment. He took his case to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court decided Brandenburg was correct and determined a test for when speech is unprotected by the First Amendment.

“Speech can be prohibited if it is ‘directed at, inciting or producing imminent lawless action,’ and it is ‘likely to incite or produce such action,'” wrote Justice Abe Fortas in the majority opinion.

As long as speech doesn’t fall into those categories, it falls under protected speech.

While extreme cases of free speech often receive more attention, exercising free speech is often seen in small day-to-day acts. Kelton Truscott, a sophomore studying history education, discussed an aspect of free speech people often forget about in the dissonance of conversations today.

“As proponents of free speech, we don’t fully exercise our rights unless we also freely listen to others,” Truscott said. “You don’t have to agree but to not listen to others is to make the bold assumption that your understanding and opinion on an issue is perfect and complete, which of course never is.”