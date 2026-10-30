When is the best time to go to the Hart Fitness Center?

The Hart Fitness Center at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28 image credit: Payton Gold

As you enter the BYU-Idaho Hart Fitness Center, you realize all the squat racks, benches and cable machines are already being used!

Between searching for a bench and waiting for an available machine, your workout could quickly turn from a 45-minute session into a 2-hour one!

There might be alternatives so that students can get the workout they need.

Hi, I’m Payton Gold! I’m a sophomore studying communications. As a frequent lifter, I found myself spending more time waiting for machines rather than using them. This left me questioning: When is the best time to go to the campus gym?

According to data from Jake Blanchard, BYUI's Recreational Facilities Manager, 71,976 access entries to the Hart Fitness Center were recorded between Sept. 14, the start of the Fall semester, and Oct. 17.

These figures represent recorded entries, not the number of people in the gym at one time.

The numbers can help BYU-Idaho students determine what time provides the best opportunity for them to reach their physical goals without all of the waiting.

Average recorded entries by hour at the Hart Fitness Center. Source: BYU-Idaho Recreational Facilities, “Usage By Hour And Day” report, Sept. 14–Oct. 17, 2026. Entries represent recorded access events, not simultaneous gym occupancy.

Hear me out:

Based on the data here are five things to know before your next workout:

Saturday: The weekend advantage

While everyone else is working on last-minute assignments or exams, taking advantage of the emptiness of the gym could be a great option.

According to the attendance report, the Fitness Center recorded 5,385 entries across five Saturdays, compared to 16,669 entries across five Mondays.

"Mondays are the busiest, Saturdays are the least busy, and it just slowly goes down from here," Blanchard said.

Although Saturday has fewer operating hours, the lower total makes it worth it for students.

For students looking to avoid the weekday rush, Saturdays would be a great time to hit a pump!

Midmorning

Early mornings don't always appeal to every student, as attendance numbers suggest early morning workouts are not necessary.

On weekdays, the Hart records approximately 114 entries between 9 and 10 a.m., compared with 213 entries between 4 and 5 p.m.

Parker Brown, a senior majoring in psychology, prefers working out around 8 a.m.

"The gym is empty enough that I usually don’t have to wait for any machines to open up," Brown said.

Brown has occasionally waited 10–15 minutes for equipment, but he still sees morning workouts as a good way to start his day.

For students who have a break between morning classes, an earlier workout could mean less time waiting for equipment and more time focusing on reaching their physical goals.

Porter Smith, a sophomore majoring in construction management, bench presses at the Hart Fitness Center

. Photo credit: Payton Gold

Avoid the late-afternoon rush

It is not recommended that you go in the late afternoon.

According to the entry data, the Fitness Center averaged approximately 213 entries between 4 and 5 p.m., and 209 entries between 5 and 6 p.m.

Blanchard also noted that 4 to 9 p.m. is the busiest period.

Brown said that the gym is most crowded between 7 and 9 p.m., while another student, Brett Parker, estimated a crowd at 4:30 p.m.

For students hoping to finish their workout without waiting for equipment or long lines, arriving earlier can make a big difference.

The midday sweet spot

If early mornings aren't an option, the early afternoon offers a reliable alternative.

Brett Parker, a junior majoring in psychology, said he prefers working out at 1 p.m.

"My favorite time is 1 p.m., because not many people are there, and I have access to all the machines," Parker said.

The attendance report supports his experience. The Hart averaged approximately 132 recorded entries between 1 and 2 p.m. on weekdays, compared with 213 between 4 and 5 p.m.

Parker notes that while he occasionally waits five minutes for equipment, wait times for popular machines can stretch to 15 minutes.

For students who don’t want to wake up early but also want to avoid the afternoon crowds, it is recommended that you work out around 1 p.m.

Hart Fitness Center at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. Photo credit: Payton Gold

Weather shifts

The best time to hit the Hart Fitness Center doesn't just depend on the time, but on the weather as well.

According to Blanchard, the first few weeks of the semester bring in the most students, as they explore the facilities and establish their routines. He also said that attendance seems to rise as the weather gets colder.

"Once it really starts to get cold ... it'll be popping like crazy," Blanchard said.

As temperatures drop, more students will prefer to be indoors rather than exercise outdoors.

All are welcome

Beyond finding the right time to work out, Blanchard hopes that more students feel comfortable using the Hart Fitness Center, no matter what their exercise experience is.

“The gym is really intimidating to go into,” Blanchard said. “When you first go there, you think everyone's staring at you and watching you lift, but no one actually does.”

Blanchard said he hopes students can build confidence through small victories and see their own progress over time.

"We would love for more people to come to the gym. We want them to feel loved and supported," Blanchard said.

Finding the right time to hit the gym can make a big difference in your day. Whether you prefer working out in the morning, afternoon, or weekend, planning around the rush can save you precious time, allowing you to reach your fitness goals without constantly waiting for equipment. While crowds fluctuate throughout the semester, the data point to mid-morning and early afternoon as your best bet for beating the crowd.

Students can check the BYU-Idaho Auxiliary Service Hours page before planning their next workout.