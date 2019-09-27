When Pizza and Computers Unite

On the third floor of the Science and Technology Center, students filled the classroom, not only for pizza but also for career growth opportunities.

Trevor James, a sophomore studying computer science, was there for the first time. “Things like this are really good for finding internships in the future,” he said.

His brother, who’s attending BYU, told James that the types of activities, events and challenges within these clubs helped him immensely so James decided to give it a try.

Isaac Pulido, a senior studying computer information technology and the society manager, also got involved in the events and joined the society last spring semester.

“It started off with going to the Boise Tech Conference … hosted by Fisher’s Technology,” Pulido said. “I got to meet the leadership there. I was able to grow and just learn more about being a leader.”

Pulido has been interested in computers since he was around 14 years old when he built his first computer. Now, he enjoys talking to people with similar interests in technology. For some basic coding skills, he invited everyone from all majors to join the CIT society.

Amid the many guys chatting in the room, there were some girls attending as well. One of them was Jenna Koepf, a senior studying web design development. She’s a part of the society leadership, and she jokes that she “keeps the boys in control.”

Like Pulido, Koepf joined the society partially because of the previous president. Koepf had some experience in the field already, so when offered a position, she took it.

“The guys are so good and so respectful,” Koepf said. “It’s very clear that everyone in the industry wants more women in the industry.”

She has had discussions with multiple professionals and has seen the work of other women like herself. Gender equivalence is growing and is a positive change, Koepf said.

Participants agreed the experiences, boot camps, challenges, competitions and projects this society provides are worth the time and effort.

According to the official CIT Society webpage, “We work on projects using skills you have and can gain in web development, project management, networking, databases, coding in java, javascript, problem-solving and more.”

While developing skills and connections, members work on real projects including making the devotional web page more user-friendly.