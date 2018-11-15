Where the exciting research happens

With an hour to kill and the vague goal of finding a topic for a school assignment, I walked the rows of books on the David O. McKay Library’s second floor. History, literature, science, politics, sports. I found the section on public speaking that I was looking for, but instead, my eyes were drawn to the section next to it: writing fiction.

I set my bag down and made myself comfortable in the narrow space, listening to the sound of people shuffling and typing around me, out of sight. The idea of writing stories has always appealed to me, but I’ve always had trouble with plot — what better way to spend my time than thumbing through the table of contents for something helpful?

One book I found was Writing the Short Story by Jack Bickham. It discussed an interesting method of mapping out a plot based on the decisions of the main character, which would lead each scene into the next. It was the kind of “left-brain,” analytical thinking that gets me going.

Then, wandering through the computer coding section, I found a book called Creating Interactive Fiction with Inform 7 by Aaron A. Reed about creating interactive fiction or text-based video games. Books that you play like a game? WHAT!?

So in less than an hour, I’d found a method for plotting stories based on character decisions and the perfect artistic medium for implementing that. Boom! A connection between two different books from opposite sides of the library. I had a new topic for my project from an unexpected source, but more importantly, a swarm of exciting new ideas spinning around me; plans to write and create.

The easiest way to research these days is to type your subject into the Google search bar. That’s all well and good, but how many bloggers are getting their information in the same way? Information circles around, repeating, from one blog to another. It’s not journalism. Bloggers aren’t accountable to keep the same code of ethics.

“Seek ye out of the best books words of wisdom,” reads D&C 88:118. Books are real, and usually written with expertise and care, in the unique voice of the author. From old books, I get the most unique information, the kind that I haven’t seen passed around on the internet by someone just trying to gain an audience. Books take months to write and thousands of dollars to publish. So, publications have to ensure a high level of quality.

As BYU-Idaho students, we’re all about quality. We’re trying to strengthen ourselves as people and professionals, so we ought to have strong sources. Seek the best books of wisdom, whether it be a physical book, a database or a reliable online publication.

But for personal research, I suggest going to the library. Because its information is organized spatially, instead of being ordered by relevance, you’re more likely to stumble across an unexpected connection. Like I did.