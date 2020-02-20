Where the lost things go

The Lost and Found Sale provides students with relatively cheap prices for lost items that have been left unclaimed for over two months, but for some students, there are some happy endings while scavenging through the lost and found.

Eduardo Sanchez, a freshman studying biomedical science, explains one day he lost his favorite beanie in the David O. Mckay library before going to class. Once he realized he had forgotten it, he went back to look for it but with no luck; he could not find it.

The next day, Sanchez tried looking in the school’s lost and found, and to his surprise, he was again reunited with his favorite beanie.

“I was really happy to get my beanie back,” Sanchez said. “I’m really glad that someone was able to return it to the lost and found for me.”

Most often, this is not the case, and many items go unclaimed and never find their owner again, but the sale can help lost things find new owners.

The sale also helps the school clean up their lost and found inventory, and all the proceeds go to the support center. This is used to help buy supplies for events.

Hugo Nightingale, a junior studying communication, had the opportunity to work at the Lost and Found Sale last semester.

“You think the stuff might be kinda lame, but then you go there and you’ll find these hidden treasures,” Nightingale said. “It’s like going to DI or like any other thrift store, but you just find these things that people have forgotten or lost.”

Nightingale explained there are many items that students would be surprised to find in the sale, such as backpacks, jackets, flash drives and water bottles.

The Lost and Found Sale will be on Feb. 21 in the John Taylor Building from 2-4 p.m. For more information, visit the BYU-I Lost and Found homepage.