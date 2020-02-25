Where the lost things were found

The Lost and Found Sale had the John Taylor Building packed with students searching for good deals, with a wide variety of cheap items for sale.

Before the Lost and Found Sale event took place, there was a line of students that stretched throughout the Taylor Building.

Students began lining up 45 minutes before the sale began, and the line traveled up to the second floor of the building.

Amanda Singleton, a sophomore studying art, explained how she waited in line for a whole 45 minutes before the event, in the hope of finding some good picks.

“They had a lot of clothing and shoes,” Singleton said. “They had a lot of interesting stuff that I didn’t expect like a skateboard, a straw hat — there was a life vest with a bunch of wired flowers on it.”

As students scrambled into the Taylor Cultural Hall, the Help Desk workers guided and introduced them to multiple tables filled with unclaimed items from the lost and found.

One of the first tables next to the entrance was a table dedicated to water bottles. Another table had electronics including phone chargers, headphones, calculators and mini stereos.

For the next two hours, many students sorted through all kinds of different items such as jackets, hats, shoes, books, sunglasses, knives, sporting equipment and other goods.

Hannah Doty, a senior studying recreation management and the one in charge of the Lost and Found Sale, explained that most items at the sale would be around $2-3 with the highest just being around $8.

“So it’s really really cheap,” Doty said. “We’re not trying to make money here. We really are just trying to provide an opportunity for students to come and get some quality things that they might need.”

Not every item had a price tag. Some students were able to get free gloves. The free gloves were missing their other half, but that didn’t stop students from snatching them up.

As the sale came to an end, the things that were lost were now found, thanks to the Lost and Found Sale.