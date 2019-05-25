Wherefore art thou, BYU-Idaho students?

Sharing is caring!











The students and faculty prepare to bring theatre classics to the BYU-Idaho stage.

Director Trevor Hill, a theatre and dance professor, is directing A Murder is Announced in the Eliza R. Snow Black Box Theatre June 5-8, 11-15. The shows start at 7:30 p.m. each night, and tickets cost $3 at the box office.

Hill said the play is an Agatha Christie story, and he hopes it engages those who, “like the idea of murder mysteries, suspense, going down a train of thought… of revelatory moments. Then realizing that it was the person you weren’t expecting.”

The cast and crew have been hard at work since April 1 rehearsing for the show.

“I hope that this could be engaging enough that the audience members, after seeing it the first time, they might go, ‘I want to come back and see if I can catch all the things I missed the first time,'” Hill said.

Following this performance, Director Hyrum Conrad, a theatre and dance professor, will direct his rendition of Page to Stage, also showing in the Snow Black Box Theatre. This will be performed from July 2-3, 5-6 and 9-13 with showtimes starting at 7:30 p.m. for $3 per person. This is a performance of staged readings of the plays Radium Girls, Kindertransport and Tuesdays with Morrie.

“I love the community aspect of the productions, how others and myself in the cast and crew work together to create a show,” said Sariah Cali, a senior studying theatre performance. “It’s a collaborative process and none of us could do it on our own.”

To finish out the theatrical semester, Hill will be directing Comic Frenzy on June 22 and July 18 in the Snow Black Box Theatre. The show times are 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. with tickets at $1 per attendee.

Join the Theatre Department of BYU-I this semester for laughs, cries and appreciation of the art of expression. Click here to get tickets online.