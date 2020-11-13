Who influenced freedom of speech?

Before James Madison drafted the First Amendment and before John Locke even heard the word “liberty,” many ancient Greeks lived and breathed philosophy. The philosophers of ancient times and the Age of Enlightenment discussed many of the same topics Americans do today, including the freedom of speech.





Socrates

According to History, toward the end of the fifth century B.C. the word “parrhesia” entered Greek literature. “Parrhesia” essentially means free speech, or to speak candidly or boldly. This concept became an important element of democracy in Athens, yet they struggled to find its balance with order.

Socrates was one of the most important early proponents of free speech, according to National Geographic.

He openly shared his nonconformist beliefs, “corrupted” young minds and generally questioned everything. Eventually, this led to his execution. In front of the Athenian Council, Socrates defended himself, as recorded in Plato’s Apology of Socrates. He defended his right to think and speak freely until he died. He asserted that he would rather defend himself than do as his judges wanted and beg for his life.

“But neither did I then suppose that I should do anything unsuitable to a free man because of the danger, nor do I now regret that I made my defense speech like this: I much prefer to die having made my defense speech in this way than to live in that way,” wrote Plato, giving voice to Socrates.

Socrates’ dedication to free thought and speech inspired generation after generation of philosophers. He directly influenced Plato, since he was his Socrates’ student, and indirectly influenced a large amount of philosophers.





John Locke

Many centuries after Socrates and Plato, Oxford scholar John Locke entered the philosophy scene. His contributions to the idea of free speech were developed through the scope of religious freedom and the inalienable rights of man.

In the Second Treatise on Civil Government, he wrote, “The state of nature has a law of nature to govern it, which … teaches all mankind, who will but consult it, that being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty, or possessions.”

John Locke helped set the foundation for much of the Enlightenment period.

Locke wrote many essays and books calling for the separation of church and state among other liberties. His works influenced countless philosophers of the time, as well as many future philosophers.





Founding Fathers

The United States’ Constitution and Bill of Rights were influenced by many philosophers and past governments. Thomas Jefferson basically quotes Locke when he contributed, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Before the First Amendment, the “liberty” mentioned in this line of the Constitution implied liberty of thought and speech.

The Founding Fathers introduced a government based on freedom that influences Americans heavily today.

Free speech and government have always had an interesting partnership. Political figures and philosophers try to define it, then there are repercussions for whatever they do.

English classes at BYU-Idaho occasionally join in discussing this balance. Allie Ogden, a sophomore studying music education, talked with her classmates about free speech. Later, she further developed her opinions on the subject.

“I think the government has an obligation to (protect free speech) since it’s in the Constitution, but I think that’s never going to work unless we’re on board ourselves unless we personally are supporting others,” Ogden said. “If we’re using our freedom of speech to bash on others’ freedom of speech, I don’t think that’s doing it. We’ve got to hop on board … It definitely starts with us.”