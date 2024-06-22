On Friday the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 27th annual Whoopee Days Golf Tournament at Teton Lakes Golf Course.

With only 24 team spots available, registration filled up fast, leaving open applications for sponsors only. Companies have the choice between two types of sponsorships.

“We do what’s called a ‘tee box‘ sponsorship, and then a ‘hole‘ sponsorship,” said Amelia Lusk, who is over communication and events at the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

The tee box sponsorship allows businesses to bring a table to show off their information at the tee-offs, while the hole sponsorship ensures that there will be a business sign at a hole. The tee box option costs $200 and the sign at a hole costs $100.

Lusk explained that the event is anticipated each year, with long-running rivalries between some teams.

After 27 years of the tournament, the event is fairly well known by locals, and the planning has come together smoothly.

The game is an 18-hole scramble, where teams of four start at different holes and continue until they finish the course. Both breakfast and lunch are sponsored by local businesses.

Teams can purchase raffle tickets during the event for three ticket items that will be on display during check-in.

On the day of, teams can arrive as early as 7 a.m. to check-in. The gunshot will go off at 8:15 a.m.

There will be four different prizes awarded: closest to the pin, male longest drive, female longest drive and longest putt. Teams can also compete for first, second and third place prizes. First place will win $300, second place will win $200 and third place will win $100.

To learn more about the tournament, visit the Area Chamber of Commerce website. Other events and activities put together by the Chamber can be found on their Facebook page.