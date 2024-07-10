The Whoopee Days Rodeo returned to Rexburg the last weekend of June. Crowds filled the Madison County Fairgrounds to appreciate the rodeo bringing the community together for so many years.

Events kicked off on June 27 featuring different themes every evening. Thursday was family night, Friday was cancer awareness night and Saturday was patriotic-themed.

Each night started with the traditional mutton-bustin’ where future horse wranglers had their time to shine. Young kids clipped on their helmets and competed to see how long they could stay atop their running sheep.

“We would be okay if some of the mamas let their babies grow up into cowboys,” said Jeff Lucas, the rodeo announcer. Lucas traveled from Nashville, Tennessee to be there.

After the mutton-bustin’ champion received a trophy almost as tall as themselves, the Whoopee Days royalty rode in on their horses. The stars and stripes of the American flag swung wildly through the air, and the rodeo officially began.

Each event lineup was slightly different, and every night showcased a different activity that matched the theme.

Dalton Morris, a third-generation rodeo entertainer, kept the crowds laughing in between events with his rodeo clown performance.

For the rodeo’s first-ever Thursday show, they hosted a family deal that sold four tickets for $40 instead of the regular $60. MadisonHealth sponsored a cancer benefit raffle Friday night and encouraged attendees to wear pink to show support.

On Saturday, fireworks lit up the night, ending the weekend full of riding with a bang.

Some of the events included:

— Steer wrestling

— Stock saddle

— Miniature bull riding

— Barrel racing

— Breakaway roping

— Bull riding