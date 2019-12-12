Why don’t we just dance

It’s packed in the Hyrum Manwaring Center Ballroom, yet people still smile as they dance the night away under the instruction of Samantha Carey, a senior studying recreation management.”

Carey has been country dancing at BYU-Idaho for about three years. Her interest was sparked when her friends invited her.

“They invited me to go with, and it was really fun because they knew what they were doing,” Carey said. “They were able to teach me.”

After her second year of dancing, she was asked to become an instructor.

“Wednesdays at seven, we meet as country instructors, and we go over housekeeping things,” Carey said. “Then we have about 45 minutes before people start coming so we make sure, as instructors, all know what we’re going to teach, so we kind of teach others.”

Carey loves being able to teach others country dancing. She finds it to be rewarding and great stress relief. Carey’s favorite dance is swing-country dancing.

“You don’t have to have rhythm to do it,” Carey said. “It‘s really rewarding when I teach one on one.”

Carey teaches people the dance as the lead, then has them take over. She said she finds it very satisfying when they’re able to lead. Carey’s favorite part of instructing is teaching someone something new, then seeing them teach someone else that same move.

When the ballroom reaches capacity, as it does every Wednesday, a new set of challenges arise.

“You’re worried you’re gonna hit people, which I have,” Carey said.

Carey believes everyone should go country dancing, even if they don’t like country music.

“It’s really fun. It’s a good stress reliever and quite the workout,” Carey said. “It’s a good time.”